Murad directs to pay salaries to Hindus before Holi

Extending Holi greetings to the Hindu community in advance, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced to release the salaries of the government employees belonging to the Hindu community before March 28. The festivities of Holi will be celebrated across the country on Sunday. According to the spokesperson of Sindh chief minister, it has been directed to release Rs188.2 million for disbursement of salaries and pension to the KMC employees. An amount of Rs261 million was also released for the salaries of district council employees in 23 districts of the province.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the “festival of love”, the “festival of colours”, and the “festival of spring.” Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.