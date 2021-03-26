Sindh Chief Secretary holds meeting on upcoming NA-249 by-elections

An important meeting on NA-249 by-elections was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The meeting reviewed security and administrative arrangements for NA-249 by-elections. Durinhg the meeting,Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary School Ahmed Bukhsh Narejo, Secretary College Khalid Haider Shah, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider, and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that elections would be held on April 29 on the vacant seat of NA-249, adding that the number of registered voters in NA-249 is 339,405 who will cast their votes in 277 polling stations. The Provincial Election Commissioner added that the Violations of the Code of Conduct will not be tolerated in elections, since violations of the Code of Conduct in Daska elections caused problems.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Sindh Government during the elections and said that the peaceful elections in Sanghar, Umerkot and Malir in Sindh were made possible due to the cooperation of the Sindh government. He further said that scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates of all parties would be completed on March 25. It was also decided at the meeting that CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations during NA-249. In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all possible facilities would be provided to the Election Commission by the provincial government.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to remain in touch with the Provincial Election Commissioner for further arrangements. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also directed the police officers to ensure security during the election campaign of political parties. The Chief Secretary Sindh directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure the provision of necessary missing facilities at the polling stations. During the meeting, DIG South also gave a briefing on security arrangements for the elections.