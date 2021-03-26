Sindh Govt’s revolutionary policies paved way for industrialization: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Government’s spokesman of and adviser to Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Thursday said revolutionary policies of the Sindh government led to the establishment of a network of industries in the province, along with measures to reduce environmental pollution in factories.

Murtaza Wahab expressed this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of SN West Incineration Plant Landhi Industrial Area.

Director General Sepa Naeem Mughal, Deputy Director Munir Abbasi and officials of the Environment Department were also present on the occasion.

During the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said SN West is a unique automatic plant of its kind in the city capable of burning 12,000 kg of industrial and medical waste per day.

He said that precautionary measures have been taken at the plant and special measures have been taken to protect it from environmental pollution in which black smoke is disinfected and converted into white smoke through modern scrubber towers installed in the plant.

He further said that we had raided the KMC plant a year and a half ago which was not functioning properly and now due to measures for a better future for the environment, private companies are also turning to this sector.

The plant will burn industrial and medical waste in a conducive environment. He said that the Sindh government has constructed roads in the Landhi Industrial Area and at the request of the industrialists, we have made strong and magnificent road infrastructure in which money was invested from Sindh treasury. Barrister Murtaza Wahab appealed to the industrialists to come to the private sector because SEPA is doing its best in this regard.

Speaking to media persons after the ceremony, the Sindh government spokesman said that the Sindh government was planting trees across the province to reduce air pollution, especially on the coastal strip. He said that Sindh government has been given Rs. 80 billion less in terms of NFC which will affect our development projects.

Murtaza Wahab, however lambasted the federal government, and complained that the government has not given a single development plan to Sindh. He said that PTI leaders do not fulfill any promises but our industrialists are our assets. He said that Sindh Chief Minister has approved 11 new roads for the industrial area. The Sindh government will continue development work despite all conspiracies, he added.

Replying to questions, he said that Shahriar Shar had also met Sindh Chief Minister, Faryal Talpur, and despite PTI government’s plans against the islands, Shahriar Shar stood by the people of Sindh. It is our sincerity that people are coming with the PPP, he added.

Claiming that the opposition alliance led PDM’s unity is still intact, he added that if selected people are imposed then we will be together. Governments around the world are vaccinating their people against coronavirus, but our federal government is not providing the corona vaccine to citizens.

Murtaza Wahab, also prayed for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister Iran Khan who tested Covid positive last week, but added that the Prime Minister also has to show his feelings in words and deeds, since the common man has also realized that the PTI is an anti-people government that only makes tall claims.