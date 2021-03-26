AJK varsities committed to bringing laurels to nation: Masood

Expressing pleasure over the fifth position of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir among the universities all over Pakistan, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the public sector universities of the state are proudly imparting the best education to their students.

“Our universities are not inferior to any big and old university of Pakistan and not lower than even reputable educational institutions in terms of quality of education,” he asserted.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Students-Teachers Service Centre and laying the foundation stone of the academic block of the University of Kotli on Thursday.

The Students-Teachers Service Centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs34.5 million while the construction of a new academic block will cost Rs1,040 million being provided by the Higher Education Commission. The function was also addressed by Vice-Chancellor Syed Dilnawaz Gardezi and other speakers.

The state president said that the people of Kotli had offered unprecedented sacrifices in the struggle for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir, now the University of Kotli located in the foothills of the valley is fast setting its own standards of education by introducing the world’s best education to its students.

Khan recalled that during his visit to the University of Kotli a few years ago, he had witnessed small UAVs produced by the science students and he was highly impressed by their performance.

“These students will brighten the name of Pakistan as well as Azad Kashmir particularly Kotli,” he said adding that side by side with the modern research laboratories, the students can also take advantage of Google and the digital technology to advance their knowledge and research.

Paying tributes to teachers, the state president said that they are the architect of the future and they will produce future leaders of the nation and the country. He urged the student to acquire full command over relevant subjects, learn administrative skills and get the experience of personal management for success in future.

He lauded the vice chancellor for taking the university enrolment from 2,500 to 6,000 within a short span of time and also appreciated the best briefing by the Nespak consultant on the project.

The AJK president particularly referring to his recent visit to more or less ten universities during his trip to Turkey, said that he also witnessed the Islamic culture in these ultramodern educational institutions. He asked the Nespak engineer to highlight Islamic and Kashmir cultures in the construction of new blocks of the University. He also urged the teachers to promote love, fraternity and cooperation among themselves as well as the students.