Court order Shehbaz’s vaccination against coronavirus

An accountability court on Thursday ordered the provincial authorities to make arrangements for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s vaccination against the coronavirus inside prison within two days.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court as Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing of an asset case against them. At the start of proceedings, Shehbaz told the court that a medical board visited him in jail a month ago and his tests were also done, but no reports had been provided to him so far. Shehbaz informed the court he will turn 70 this year and that getting vaccinated is his right as a citizen. He also stated that he had given an application, requesting Covid-19 vaccination, but no steps have been taken for the purpose.

At this, the court directed the deputy home secretary to provide Shehbaz the said reports and ordered his vaccination within two days.

The court later adjourned further proceedings till Friday (today), after cross examination of a National Accountability Bureau witness, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Tanveer Hussain. The NAB has nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10 have been indicted yet.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum have been indicted in the case. However, Suleman Shahbaz, Nusrat Shahbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence from the court proceedings. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were declared approvers in the reference. The NAB reference, comprising 55 volumes, alleges that Shahbaz Sharif family committed Rs7 billion money laundering.