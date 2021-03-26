SHC to hear suspended MPAs’ review plea on 31st in dog-bite case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared the review petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPAs Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani against suspension of their assembly membership maintainable.

Both members of the Sindh Assembly filed their petitions in the Sukkur bench of the SHC. Their membership was suspended over dog-bite incidents in their constituencies.

The court fixed the petitions for the hearing on March 31.

The petitioners’ counsel Qurban Mallano said that his clients had not received the court notice over the incidents of dog-bite in their constituencies. “We didn’t violate the court order,” the counsel said and pleaded to the court to hear his clients. He also requested for restoration of the membership of the suspended MPAs.

The Sindh High Court Sukkur bench had suspended membership of Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani over dog-bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies. The court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to release the suspension notification of Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand. It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective MPA of the area would be suspended.