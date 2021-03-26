Health workers to lose job for Covid-19 vaccine refusal: Pechuho

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho warned on Thursday that over 33,000 frontline health workers in her province could lose jobs if they refuse inoculation against Covid-19.

“If you do not get yourself vaccinated in the coming days, I can assure you that you will lose your job,” Dr Pechuho warned in a video message.

She said that 142,315 health workers had registered themselves to benefit from the coronavirus vaccination drive, adding that 33,356 of them were now avoiding the jabs due to “some fake news or disinformation about the vaccine.” The minister said she has received the same vaccine and it did not have any major side effects.

“There are people of over 80 to 90 years who have been inoculated without any adverse side effects,” she added. Pechuho informed that there could be minor side effects such as fever or lethargy for a day or two, though she maintained this was “perfectly normal” and should not cause an alarm.

“If health workers do not get themselves vaccinated, they may infect others after coming in contact with asymptomatic coronavirus patients,” she said.

The minister continued that there were about 30 countries in the world that had not even launched a vaccination drive. “Health workers in Sindh should grab the opportunity to get themselves vaccinated while this facility is within their reach,” she said.

In a video message issued earlier this week, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad of the Pakistan Medical Association acknowledged that there were misconceptions among health workers about coronavirus vaccines, though he added that they had started registering themselves for immunisation.