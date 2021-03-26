PR directs trains to run at 70pc occupancy as Covid cases rise

The Pakistan Railways has decided to operate its train service with a 70 percent cap — a decision taken in line with the National Command Operation Centre’s (NCOC) directives. The move came after the NCOC directed relevant authorities to impose restrictions following a surge in the country’s coronavirus cases, a notification issued in this regard said. The Pakistan Railways has directed all divisional superintendents to ensure that train bookings do not exceed the 70% cap and to strictly implement coronavirus SOPs. Passengers will not be allowed to board the train without a mask. Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio shot up on Thursday past 10%, and the death toll crossed 14,000 as the country battled a third wave of the virus. The NCOC said Pakistan carried out 38,858 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,946 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 10.15%.













