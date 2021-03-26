KP to set up control room to monitor essential commodities’ prices

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to set up a control room to monitor prices of essential commodities and other administrative matters during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz the control room would maintain close liaison with district administrations to ensure availability of essential items to curb artificial inflation. He asked the all Deputy Commissioners to identify suitable places for establishment of sasta bazaars in their respective districts.