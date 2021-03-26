Senegalese artist Omar Ba tackles politics and the pandemic with paint

When Senegal erupted in violent protests this month over perceived injustice and inequality, artist Omar Ba was tackling the issues in his own way, with paint on canvas. “What the youth are doing in the streets is the same thing I’m doing in my studio,” said Ba, stepping in black paint and making footprints on a new canvas in his airy workspace outside the capital, Dakar. Ba, one of Senegal’s best-known contemporary artists, has often used his art to make political statements. A current exhibit at the Galerie Templon in Brussels, ‘Anomalies’, critiques power-hungry leaders through a series of portraits of imaginary heads of state. Ba said he was shocked to see such intense violence on the streets of his own country, widely viewed as a model of stability in West Africa. “These are things I had seen on TV, but never here,” he told Reuters in an interview. “I think visual art is something I have to use to denounce what’s not working, or to talk about what is positive, in society.”













