Whatever I am today, is because of my parent’s blessings: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan’s beloved Lala, Shahid Afridi has forayed into the beauty industry with his latest launch: a skincare line named ‘Ooh Lala’.

The celebrated former caption of the national cricket team shared the launch on his Instagram on Pakistan Day, complete with a video featuring himself. “I have always believed that whatever I am today, is because of my parent’s blessings and the love of my fans,” wrote Afridi, adding that whatever he does on-the-field or off it is solely for his countrymen. “On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing ‘Ooh Lala’,” he proceeded to announce, adding, “Ooh Lala offers premium quality personal care products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.”

The video also features an encouraging spoken word narrated by Afridi himself: “I used to watch sixes on the TV screen and knew I wanted to do something big. I used to tell myself that there’s a star in you, which will shine with your hard work,” he says. He then credits his parent’s prayers and support for his success on the field, ending the narration with some words of wisdom. “Jo kar jaye sab fatah, wo insan hi hai. Chamakte sirf sitarey nahi, insan bhi hain.” Here’s extending best wishes for Lala on his new venture!