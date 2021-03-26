Rihanna teases the release of a new song ‘soon’

Rihanna is all up for treating her fans to a new song ‘soon’, as confirmed by the Anti hit-maker in an Instagram comment.

Marking Women’s History Month on Thursday, Riri posted a video listing her achievements as a Black woman in the entertainment industry, including her work as a designer and philanthropist.

The video also highlighted her last musical era, the 2016 album ‘Anti’ that, according to Chart Data, has now spent five full years on the Billboard 200.

“Grateful to the most High for putting die-hard supporters in my circle,” wrote Rihanna, adding, “Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you, team.”

The comment section was naturally flooded with fans of the Barbadian singer turned designer, with one particular fan asking her to “celebrate by releasing a song!”

Rihanna’s response left fans in a frenzy: “I think I should (soon emoji),” she replied, before adding another comment saying, “Just 1 tho lol.”

However, no other information about a music release has been made official by Rihanna yet. We guess we will have to wait and see if she keeps her promise or decides to continue her unofficial, now five-year-long, hiatus from music.