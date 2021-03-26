Turkish band sings ‘Dil dil Pakistan’ during Pakistan Day Parade

A Turkish band sang iconic ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ song during the Pakistan Day parade on Thursday.

The Turkish band ‘Mehter’ (Ottoman Janissary Band) marched and performed at the parade. Its rendition of ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ enthralled people who gathered at Islamabad’s Shakarparian ground to witness the impressive military parade.

The band also played the theme song of the famous show Dirili?: Ertu?rul.

The parade kicked off with the flypast of fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy. F-16, JF Thunder, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft participated in the flypast.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza and the three services chiefs were in attendance at the parade.