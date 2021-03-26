Shoaib Malik to make appearance in Mahira’s web-series

Pakistan’s top film and television actress Mahira Khan, along with close friend Nina Kashif, has now stepped into the field of production through the production company Sulfur Films.

Her first web series ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ will star newcomers Danyal Zafar and Shahveer Jafry while cricketing veteran Shoaib Malik will also make a surprise guest appearance.

During a recent interview, Mahira Khan talked about her upcoming web series and said that Fawad Khan and Shoaib Malik have brief roles in ‘Baarwan Khiladi’.

“I am very happy and grateful to both of them for working on my web series”, she said.

Along with Ali Zafar’s brother Danyal Zafar and famous YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, the upcoming web-series stars other youngsters such as Kinza Hashmi and Khaqan Shahnawaz. Actress Saba Faisal, Meera Sethi and Sarmad Khoosat are also part of the cast of the film.

Mahira Khan said that the story primarily revolves around cricket but also focuses on friendship, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage.