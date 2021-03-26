‘Kurulus: Osman’ — new episode is out now

Makers of the Turkish TV series “Kurulus: Osman” on Wednesday released a new trailer for the latest episode hours before it aired on a local TV channel. “Kay? tribe will grow up; trust your friends, your enemies will fear you,” read the caption which accompanied the new trailer. Kurulus: Osman, which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is sequel to hit TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”. “Dirilis: Ertugrul” a series about the father of Osman Ghazi is being aired on Pakistan Television.













