Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is moving in the ‘right direction’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance continues to flourish. After reports surfaced that the power couple decided to call it quits after four years together, the Hustlers star and retired MLB player set the record straight on their relationship status in a rare joint statement to E! News.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” the two commented on March 13. “We are working through some things.”

Since announcing they were very much together, the 45-year-old athlete has flaunted his affection for the 51-year-old superstar. From jet-setting off to see JLo in the Dominican Republic as she works on her latest movie, ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ to packing on the PDA, A-Rod isn’t afraid to put his love on display. A source close to the couple tells E! News the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer is smitten by his “big gestures.”

“Alex remains committed to working on things with Jennifer,” the source shares. “It was important to Jennifer that Alex stepped up in a public way and showed his level of commitment to her with a trip to see her while working. Jennifer appreciates big gestures like these.”

As the source described of their relationship, “Things between the two of them are heading in the right direction.”

Per the insider, Alex will most likely continue to visit Jennifer while she films the upcoming romantic comedy.

“Jennifer will be in the Dominican shooting the film for several more weeks,” adds the source, “so Alex will be trying to make it over there from Miami as often as his schedule allows. The couple plans on living together in Florida as soon as production finishes in April, while continuing work on their relationship and various joint business projects.” A separate insider echoes the same sentiments, explaining, “Alex went back to the Dominican over the weekend to be with Jennifer. He is making a huge effort to show her that their relationship is his number one priority.”

“They both realised that spending a lot of time apart wasn’t helpful,” the separate source adds. “He had the opportunity in his schedule where he could go and be with her and that’s what they both wanted. He was originally supposed to visit every two weeks but he wanted to go sooner and she appreciated that.” As the separate source noted, “They have a lot of work to do, but they are taking steps in the right direction.”

At this time, it’s unclear if JLo and A-Rod will move forward with their wedding. The couple got engaged in March 2019 and planned to tie the knot in 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they put their wedding on hold.

Back in January, Alex shared an update on their wedding plans, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear.”

That same month, Jennifer opened up to Elle magazine about taking that next step in their relationship.

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” she shared at the time. “We cancelled it and since then we haven’t really talked about it.” “There’s no rush,” she noted. “We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”