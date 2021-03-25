Ranveer Singh drops loved-up pictures with Deepika, actress calls him ‘too handsome’

Top Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh give major couple goals to one and sundry.

Their fans adore them and often their social media posts go viral.

Recently, doting hubby Ranveer Singh dropped a few Behind-The-Scenes pictures with wifey Deepika Padukone, probably taken from an ad shoot. And guess what? The photos are frame-worthy.

While hubby only had love emoji for the picture post, wifey Deepika Padukone called him ‘too handsome’ in the comment section.

On the work front, Ranveer has ’83 – a sports biopic on the 1983 Cricket World Cup when India created history by winning the title. He is playing the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev on-screen and Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. a

Besides, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Deepika has an untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is being helmed by Shakun Batra. Also, she will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pathan’.