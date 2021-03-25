Big-budget films help Vaani grab brand endorsements, actress feels she’s in a ‘happy space’

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has her kitty full with big-budget releases namely – ‘BellBottom,’ ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.’

The actress credits these films for the spike in her brand endorsement deals.

Vaani has recently become the brand ambassador of an international fashion brand, the face of a premium hair colour brand and has three to four more plum endorsements that are set to be announced soon. Talking about it, the leggy lass said, “When you do big films, while you are bound to get more eyeballs, along with it comes a lot of scrutiny. I have always been clear in my head that I want to be part of films that allow me to showcase my skills as an actor. My next films BellBottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are films that will hopefully entertain all of India and I have given it my all.”

In BellBottom, Vaani has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, in Shamshera she is opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will see her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. “Signing big films has definitely helped me to get the required attention in the brand endorsement space as you are currently seeing. I’m in a happy space and I want to do good work and also sign brands that resonate with my beliefs and values. I can’t wait to see what 2021 has to offer,” she said.