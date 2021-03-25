NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing due to COVID-19

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday announced it has postponed the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz which was due to take place tomorrow.

Maryam had been summoned by NAB on March 26 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, as well as the purchase of land in Raiwind.

In a statement on Thursday, the anti-corruption watchdog has said that the decision has been taken in view of NCOC guidelines against coronavirus and in the wider public interest.

According to a press release issued by NAB, a meeting was held today to discuss the hearing tomorrow alongside the recommendations provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in surge of the third Covid wave.

According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.