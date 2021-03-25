No room for anybody to overcharge parking fee more than MCL fixed parking fee: Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman

Commissioner Lahore Division/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman categorically said that there was no room for anybody to overcharge parking fee more than MCL fixed parking fee in the city ,so he directed MCL officers to prepare comprehensive plan to kick off crackdown on such parking sites in whole city at a time “Citizens are to pay parking fee for their vehicles as per notified rates and we will not allow anybody to increase burden on citizens by overcharging.” he expressed.

He said to uphold the title and status of Lahore-city of literature, a literary circle club must be constituited on sustainable model, comprising of all societies and literary figures, to plan, arrange and gather all activities in the city with collaboration of UNESCO.

He also instructed to release, monthly Lahore-city of Literature specific Magazine, to incorporate all creativity in one volume. He directed MCL to devise a mechanism to get feedback from citizens for receiving complaints about unlit/out of order street lights.

It is pertinent to mention here that Administrator MCL has deputed one CO level officer to present him an analytical report about previous complaints and their response status within one week.

He also directed Planning wing to reduce of number of official days for approval of maps. He today chaired a briefing meeting at town hall today. CCO MCL Hafiz Shokat Ali presented briefing of MCL. All CMO officer attended the meeting.