PAKISTAN NAVY PARTICIPATES IN PAKISTAN DAY JS PARADE WITH ZEAL & ZEST

ISLAMABAD: ​ Pakistan Day Joint Services Parade was held at Shakarparian parade ground Islamabad. Smart clad and agile contingent of Pakistan Navy led by Commander Muhammad Shahid lqbal PN was part of the Joint Services Parade. Pakistan Navy contingent included Lady Officers, Special Services Group (Navy) and PN Band.

The hallmark of Pakistan Navy contingent includes participation of first Pakistani Sikh Naval officer Lt Pawan Singh leading the PN squad. Pakistan Navy lady officers squad was led by Lt Cdr Sana Firdos.

In addition, formations of Pakistan Navy aviation assets including Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P3C Orion led by Capt Saleem Nasir PN, ATRs led by Capt Syed Talat Hussain PN, Seaking helicopters led by Capt Sher Wali Khan PN and Z-9EC helicopters led by Cdr Talha Mateen PN participated in impressive fly past at the parade venue. PN UAV was also displayed during the parade. Pakistan Navy Sea Eagle team, led by Commander Muhammad Abrar Younis PN, Special Services Group (Navy) was part of Tri Services Sky Diving Team. The Sea Eagle Team exhibited various free-fall jump techniques including Sky maneuvers and landing at targets with precise accuracy.

​Earlier, the investiture ceremony for award of medal of year 2020 was held at Aiwan-e-Saddar on 24 March. During the ceremony, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred upon Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) to six Rear Admirals of Pakistan Navy namely; Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq, Rear Admiral Ahmad Fauzan, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig and Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan. In addition, 02 officers and 01 sailor of Pakistan Navy namely Cdr Syed Kamran Saeed Gillani, Lt Cdr Hammad Hassan Maken, Muhammad Abbas Khan SFT-I (Shaheed) were conferred Sitara-i-Basalat.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day 2021, the President of Pakistan has approved Medals and Awards to Pakistan Navy Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians. The Medal & Awards include 02 TAMGHA-I-BASALAT, 03 HILAL-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 14 SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military), 13 TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ (Military). 04 IMTIAZI SANAD, 16 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-I, 26 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-II, 37 TAMGHA-I-KHIDMAT (Military)-III. Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been approved upon 53 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.