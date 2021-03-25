Shibli shares photo of PM Imran holding official meeting 5 days after testing Covid-19 positive

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz shared latest work-from-home photos of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

At work the PM at Bani gala pic.twitter.com/BmViwOVHnD — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 25, 2021

PM Imran’s covid test came out positive five days ago, after which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Faisal Sultan informed that PM Khan is self isolating at home.

One of the two photos posted by Senator Shibli Faraz today, is from the prime minister’s in-person meeting with his media team. Although PM Imran Khan is wearing a mask and all attendees of the meeting are seen keeping distance, the photo received much criticism from netizens who believed the prime minister’s attitude to be ‘irresponsible’.

Prime minister with the media team today at Bani gala pic.twitter.com/Vk0oWIUDed — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 25, 2021

One Twitter user shared photos of the UK premier holding online meetings, and suggested that PM Imran should also have followed the same ‘intelligent and sensible’ way to protect himself and others.