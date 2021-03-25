SC postpones NA-75 Daska by-election

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the deferral of re-polling in the NA-75 (Daska) constituency, scheduled to be held on April 10, saying that the court needed more time to decide the case.

The ECP on February 25 had declared the results of previous polling invalidate following the missing of 20 presiding officers and violence that resulted in killing of two people and injuring others.

The bench said the court needed more time to decide the case. “At the moment, we are hearing Salman Akram Raja’s [the PML-N candidate’s lawyer} arguments. We have to hear [the arguments of] other parties to the case apart from Nosheen Ahmed [PML-N candidate],” said the court.

ECP had submitted a report comprising map of the constituency and other important details in the court. It was mentioned in the report that on the day of by-polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had called chief secretary numerous times but he didn’t respond.