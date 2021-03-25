Supreme Court restores local bodies in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday while declaring section 3 of the Local Government Act unconstitutional, ordered the restoration of local bodies in Punjab.

Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 in May, 2019.

A Supreme Court bench led by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the order and termed Section (III) of the Local Bodies Act as contradictory to the Constitution.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general of Punjab apprised the court that the Punjab government is ready to hold Local Bodies polls, to ensure devolution of powers to grass-root level.

The matter is currently under discussion in the Council of Common Interest (CCI), he added.

The meeting of the CCI was scheduled to take place on March 24, to discuss the issue, but the meeting was delayed as Prime Minister Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive. the SC was informed.

The SC judge asserted that the provincial government first announced holding re-elections in six months after the dissolution of local bodies.

He added that a 21-month extension was then extended to the Council of Common Interests.