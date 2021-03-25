Motorway gang-rape convicts to appeal against ATC verdict

Following the Anti-Terrorism Court’s verdict of awarding death sentence to the two involved in the motorway gang-rape case, both Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali are set to file an appeal against the verdict. The appeal will be filed in the Lahore High Court.

The counsels of the culprits argued that the ATC’s verdict was against the facts and the laws applicable in this case.

Earlier the court handed down death sentence to both the accused under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the verdict at Camp Jail in the presence of the accused, their counsel, Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar and Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti.

Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the judge had also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.