Babar Azam moves ahead of Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI Player Rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has moved ahead of Indian opener Rohit Sharma to grab the second position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen. Pakistan captain has 837 rating points, whereas Rohit has slipped to 836 points after failing to play a big innings in the first ODI against England in Pune. Indian captain, Virat Kohli, is still at the top with 868 rating points. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow is up four places to a career-best seventh position after his knock of 94 in the aforementioned match. Captain Eoin Morgan has advanced one place to 24th. All-rounder Ben Stokes has moved up from 75th to 64th among bowlers while also leapfrogging compatriot Chris Woakes to third place among all-rounders. India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s match-winning 98 has lifted him two places to 15th and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gained five places to move into the top 20 in the latest ODI update, which considered performances in the opening India-England ODI and the first two matches of the New Zealand-Bangladesh series. New Zealand, who have taken a winning 2-0 lead, see left-hander Tom Latham move up five places to 30th and to a career best 631 rating points after notching 110 not out in the second match. Matt Henry has moved into the top 10 (from 11th to eighth) and Mitchell Santner has gained eight places to reach 25th among bowlers. For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal has gained three slots to reach 19th position and Mohammad Mithun has jumped from 94th to 82nd.













