Pakistan pugilist Waseem claims he was approached by bookies

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and International Boxing Federation (IBF) Number 4, Mohammad Waseem, was approached by bookies from neighbouring countries, according to reports on Wednesday. The two-time WBC flyweight world silver champion has disclosed that he had been approached by some bookies for fixing his coming world title bout from a neighbouring country in the near past. “Yes, sometime back I was approached by some bookmakers that I should fix with them my coming world title bout which I am to play this year,” he said. He also revealed that he had been offered 100,000 pounds from someone from a close neighbouring country when he was going to defend his WBC world silver title four years ago. The boxer said he declined the offer. “When I was approached I did not talk with them in detail but after listening to their offer I kept silent and switched off my mobile,” the boxer said. “I am a loyal Pakistani and my performances in the international circuit will prove to be hard punches for such people also,” said Waseem, a former WBC No1. “I will know about my future fights in the next week or so and then will fly for Glasgow to resume my training,” he said.













