Latif flays Cricket South Africa for preferring IPL over Pakistan

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has slammed Cricket South Africa (CSA) for leaving out their five main players for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. It should be noted that important players in the South African line-up feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL). These include players such as Kagiso Rabada (Dehli Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Anrich Nortje (Dehli Capitals). These players will not feature in the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa. A contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been cited as a reason for their non-inclusion. “The CSA calculation is good because ODI matches will count in the qualification for 2023 World Cup. However, Rabada, Miller, De Kock, Ngidi and Nortje will be gone for IPL during T20Is. If Pakistan had left out their five main players, would South Africa have still played with us? Then why are we playing with them?” Rashid questioned on PTV Sports. “They should not play a weak team. When both boards decided this series, they would have decided on playing their full strength sides. You are fooling the broadcasters by playing weakened sides,” he added.

South African selectors have also dropped veteran batsman Far du Plessis from the ODI and T20I line-ups. Questions are also being raised in South Africa about giving preference to the IPL over national duties. Veteran pacer Dale Steyn was one of the voices that spoke against the development. “I missed the reason why our big dogs aren’t playing the T20s against Pak?” Steyn questioned on Twitter.













