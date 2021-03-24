Shoaib Akhtar urges Sharjeel Khan to play his natural game

ISLAMABAD: Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has advised left-hand opener Sharjeel Khan to play his natural game in the upcoming four-match T20I series against South Africa. While speaking on PTV Sports, Akhtar said that Sharjeel’s form will help Pakistan batting, which is heavily reliant on their captain Babar Azam. ‘’Show your guts. Be a man and go on the field, it is time for payback. Sharjeel has all the shots in the book. All he needs is confidence. Don’t let pressure get the better of you. He should allow himself to display his talent,’’ Akhtar said. ‘’If he goes on to become a fitter player and a reliable opener, it will solve half of Pakistan team’s problems. Currently, there is a lot of load on Babar Azam,’’ he added. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also suggested the team management to hand over the responsibility of Sharjeel’s batting and fitness to batting coach Younis Khan. ‘’Sharjeel should work with Younis on his batting and fitness. Sharjeel should stay back in Zimbabwe during the Test series,’’ Rashid added.













