Manchester United freezes ticket prices for 10th straight season

MANCHESTER: Manchester United have frozen their season ticket prices for the 10th straight campaign in general admission areas of the stadium as they plan for a potential return to normal operations in the 2021-22 season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Crowds of up to 10,000 could be allowed back into English soccer venues from mid-May under a plan outlined by the British government last month to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England. Under the third stage of the four-stage “roadmap”, stadiums can – if all conditions are met – from May 17 be allowed to hold up to 50% of their capacity, or 4,000 fans, whichever is lower. A special provision will be made for large outdoor, seated venues, so that they can open their doors to up to 10,000 people or 25% of the capacity, whichever is lower.

“Season ticket prices have been frozen for the 2021-22 season, as part of our ongoing commitment to fair pricing that has been a fundamental part of our ticketing policy for some time,” the club’s group managing director Richard Arnold, said in a statement. “This marks the 10th successive season that the club has kept prices frozen in general admission areas of the stadium.” Manchester United said they will offer season ticket holders either a pro-rata rebate or a refund to those affected if future games are required to be played behind closed doors or with restricted capacity. They added that prices for season tickets for women’s games held at Leigh Sports Village would also remain frozen for the new campaign. Earlier this month, West Ham United announced they will freeze season ticket prices for the new season, while champions Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion followed suit this week.













