Shahid Afridi’s skincare line Ooh Lala hits the market

Cricketer Shahid Afridi has become the latest celebrity to launch a skincare line. “On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing Ooh Lala,” said Afridi. “(It) offers premium quality personal care products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.”

Afridi shared a promotional video featuring himself. He thanked his parents and fans, who gave him the titles “Lala” and “Boom Boom Afridi”.

“My fans bring a meaning to my life,” said Afridi. “That’s the reason whatever I do on- or off-the-field, I try to give something to my fans and countrymen.” Afridi also has a clothing line called Hope Not Out.

A number of celebrities in Pakistan have their own businesses. Cricketer Shoaib Malik runs a skincare line too and actor Ayesha Omar launched Ayesha.O.Beauty on International Women’s Day.