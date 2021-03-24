Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, March 25, 2021


Shahid Afridi’s skincare line Ooh Lala hits the market

News Desk

Cricketer Shahid Afridi has become the latest celebrity to launch a skincare line. “On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing Ooh Lala,” said Afridi. “(It) offers premium quality personal care products for both men and women so they feel confident and shine like a star.”

Afridi shared a promotional video featuring himself. He thanked his parents and fans, who gave him the titles “Lala” and “Boom Boom Afridi”.

“My fans bring a meaning to my life,” said Afridi. “That’s the reason whatever I do on- or off-the-field, I try to give something to my fans and countrymen.” Afridi also has a clothing line called Hope Not Out.

A number of celebrities in Pakistan have their own businesses. Cricketer Shoaib Malik runs a skincare line too and actor Ayesha Omar launched Ayesha.O.Beauty on International Women’s Day.

