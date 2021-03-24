Aamir Khan tests COVID-19 positive, remains under home quarantine

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The actor’s health new was confirmed by his spokesperson and the statement has been shared by ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

After reports of Aamir Khan testing COVID-19 positive surfaced online, Viral Bhayani dropped a post confirming the news. He wrote: Huge rise in cases across the nation. Latest to test positive is #aamirkhan. We recently spotted him at a film screening. The spokesperson of Aamir Khan shares, “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

A few days back, on his birthday, Aamir Khan gave a little shocker to fans by announcing his exit from all social media platforms. He took to Twitter and Instagram, thanking everyone for all the love and support.

Announcing his exit from Twitter and Instagram, Aamir Khan wrote: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before.”

“In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official.” He signed it off in his usual style saying, “Lots of love, always a.”

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after the 2009 hit film ‘3 Idiots’. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood’s blockbuster hit ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by ‘Secret Superstar’ director Advait Chandan.