Rupee gains 46 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee has appreciated against the US dollar by 46 paisas (+0.30 percent) in the interbank on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs155.85 and closed at Rs155.39. The rupee traded within a very narrow range of 50 paisa per dollar showing an intraday high bid of Rs155.80 and an intraday low offer of Rs155.35. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 155.50/156.30 per dollar. The rupee gained Rs0.58 against the greenback this week, while it has gained Rs3.69 against the dollar since February 19. Currency experts said that the importers were cautious in placing new import orders due to the rising case of coronavirus in the country. The importers are expecting that the government would take harsh measures including strict lockdown in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus, they added.













