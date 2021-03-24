IMF chief to formally propose $650bn reserve expansion by June

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva has said that she would present the IMF’s executive board with a formal proposal for a possible US $650 billion expansion of the Fund’s emergency reserves by June.

She said this in a statement issued here in the wee hours of Wednesday at the conclusion of an informal discussion of the IMF’s Executive Directors on the technical case for a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) general allocation.

She said, “I am very encouraged by initial discussions on a possible SDR allocation of US$650 billion. By addressing the long-term global need for reserve assets, a new SDR allocation would benefit all our member countries and support the global recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. It would also be a powerful signal of the IMF membership’s determination to do everything possible to overcome the worst recession since the Great Depression.”

She said that executive directors conveyed broad support among Fund members for IMF staff to formulate a proposal for a new SDR allocation equivalent to US$650 billion to provide additional liquidity to the global economic system by supplementing the reserve assets of the Fund’s 190 member countries.

Georgieva said if approved, the new allocation of SDRs would add a substantial, direct liquidity boost to countries, without adding to debt burdens. She added, “It would also free up badly needed resources for member countries to help fight the pandemic, including to support vaccination programs and other urgent measures. And it would complement the range of tools deployed by the IMF to support our membership in this time of crisis.”