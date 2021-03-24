I’ve never taken fame seriously as I know it’s temporary: Hira Mani

Actress Hira Mani has revealed that she has had to face extreme economic hardships even while working in showbiz. According to media reports, the actress said in an interview that there was a time when her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, famously known as Mani, had only Rs 10,000 in his account and both of them had no work. Her drama “Sun Yara” becoming a hit was nothing short of a miracle for her, after which she got multiple more offers. “I have never taken my fame seriously because I know it’s temporary and there will be way more talented actors after me,” she said.













