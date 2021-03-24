FBR’s efforts to improve ease of doing business, trade facilitations lauded

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Vice President Nasir Khan have appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its efforts to improve ease of doing business and trade facilitation by allowing clearance of goods imported by erstwhile FATA/PATA and installations of tracking devices manually to ensure en-route monitoring and tracking till the development of the functionality in the WEBOC system. The FPCCI office bearers informed that under this FBR directives the processing of such consignments may be cleared in the system by the respective Collectorate after implementation of the required conditions as prescribed in the CGO and Board instructions. TPL Trakker (Pvt.) Ltd has been assigned for manually installation of tracking devices for consignments. Control mechanism for clearance of such consignments will remains with the Collectorate while it may get the written confirmation for concerned clearing agents/bonded carriers.













