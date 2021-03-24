Businessmen support govt’s decision to empower SBP

Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance Mian Zahid Hussain has supported the decision of the government to empower the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through legislation. In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that limiting the government’s role will reduce political interference and it will be able to discharge its duty according to the mandate which will benefit the economy while controlling inflation. Mian Zahid said that the government should consider the reservations of the stakeholders and try to introduce a proper accountability mechanism in the central bank. He said that serious problems will crop up without the control of elected representatives on the activities of the bank as submitting an annual report in the parliament means nothing. The government should consider forming a committee comprising politicians and independent economists with powers to judge and fire SBP chief if needed, the business leader added.













