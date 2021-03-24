Pakistan’s exports to US increase by 11.86% to $3,082m in eight months

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to United State of America (USA) witnessed a surge of 11.86 percent during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded as $3082.199 million during July-February (2020-21) against exports of $2755.188 million during July- February (2019-20), showing growth of 11.86 percent, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to USA during February 2021 also increased by 27.68 percent, from $314.802 million against the exports of $401.949 million. However, month-on-month basis, exports of USA were rose by 0.50 percent during February 2021 in comparison with exports of $399.931 million in January 2021, SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 2.26 percent in eight months, from $16.438 billion to $16.065 billion. On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period under review were recorded as $1467.056 million against $1470.703 million last year, showing nominal decrease of 0.24 percent in seven months of this year.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from USA during February 2021 decreased by 4.37 percent from $247.366 million last year to $236.532 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from USA however increased by 0.30 percent during February 2021 when compared to the import of $235.810 million in January 2021, SBP data said. The overall imports into the country increased by 8.59 percent, from $29.604 billion to $32.149 billion.

Pakistan’s exports to region go down by 22%

Pakistan’s exports to regional countries declined 22 per cent in the first eight months of the current fiscal year due to the impact of Covid-19. Exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives fell to $1.171 billion in 8MFY21, from $1.504bn the previous year, according to the latest data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the country’s trade deficit with the region narrowed slightly during the period under review as imports from these countries also dipped. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan fell 13.6pc to $629.324m in 8MFY21 from $728.315m in 8MFY20. A few years ago, Afghanistan was the second major export destination after the United States. The imports from Afghanistan have seen visible improvement especially of essential kitchen items – tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and fresh and dry fruits. Pakistan’s exports to China also dipped by 1.61pc to $1.160bn in 8MFY21 from $1.179bn in 8MFY20. The decline in export proceeds was noted even though the Ministry of Commerce claims to have brokered preferential market access for local products under the second phase of the free trade agreement with Beijing. The country’s exports to India plunged 89pc to $2.085m this year from $19.738m in 8MFY20. Exports to India plunged by a whopping 90.8pc to $28.644m in whole FY20 from $311.958m over FY19. The government suspended trade relations with New Delhi last year.