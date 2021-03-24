Auction Result: SBP sells T-Bills worth Rs 1,549.71 bn

The State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) on Wednesday conducted an auction in which it sold Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) worth Rs.1,549.71 billion for three and six months. Auction target was Rs.1,050 billion against a maturing amount of Rs.986.00 billion. The Cut off yield for three and six months were 7.54 and 7.8 percent respectively. Total amount offered was Rs.2,092.22 billion out of which the SBP accepted bids of worth Rs.1,519.58 billion. The SBP received bids worth Rs.1,538.01 billion for three months and Rs.486.20 billion for six months out of which it accepted Rs.1,130.68 billion and Rs. 388.90 billion respectively. All bids for the twelve month T-Bill were rejected.

In addition the SBP picked up Rs.30.13 billion from the non-competitive auction, making the total amount accepted Rs.1,549.71 billion.