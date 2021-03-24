FBR asks filers to update profile by 31st

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday warned tax filers to update all the required information on their tax profiles by its set deadline of March 31 or they shall be deemed non-filers. According to details, a notification by the revenue watchdog said filers must update the required information on their IRIS profiles including contact details -phone numbers, email ids; their sources of income; and details of their businesses if they have one including the title, its address, and the type of business. Separately, the electricity bill, residential address, and the IBAN numbers of bank account(s) must also be posted there, the FBR said. Additionally, the FBR notification said, the filers will have to update their rental information if they are renting out any space. Those found violating the corporate profile updating deadline will be liable to pay Rs10,000 and with each passing day the after four days of the deadline, their fines will grow by Rs2,500, it said. On the other hand, for those filing individual taxes, their fine will be Rs1,000.













