One year from lockdown, India battles sluggish vaccine rollout and new surge

One year after imposing the world’s biggest pandemic lockdown, India is racing against time to vaccinate its 1.3 billion population against Covid-19 as a new surge threatens to derail efforts to control the disease.

The world’s second-most populous country is struggling to meet a target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inoculate 300 million people by the end of July. India has already suffered enough even though its case statistics are better than many feared.

When Modi announced a strict lockdown one year ago, millions of poor migrants lost their jobs overnight and fled big cities, many on foot and some dying on the way. The harsh restrictions have gradually been eased to boost the economy and case numbers started dropping from September up to last month.

India has so far recorded more than 11.7 million Covid-19 cases — the third-most infected nation behind the United States and Brazil — and over 160,000 deaths, one of the lowest mortality rates among the worst-hit countries.

Authorities thought they had seen the worst of the pandemic and in January launched the huge inoculation drive on the back of being the world’s biggest vaccine maker. But a jump in infections — above 40,000 a day after falling to below 9,000 in February — and a slower-than-expected vaccination rollout is setting off alarm bells.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, has again become a major hotspot with authorities imposing local lockdowns and conducting on-the-spot virus tests in crowded places.

“We need to recognise that we are now facing an increasing number of cases in many parts of the country and vaccination has to be one of the key aspects of responding to that strategically,” public health expert Anant Bhan told AFP.

‘Target outbreak areas’

India kicked off its vaccination drive with healthcare and frontline workers, before expanding it to include over-60s and over-45s with serious illnesses. From April 1, everyone over 45 will also be eligible.

More than 50 million shots have been administered and about three million a day are being added, but at this rate the target will not be met.

Some experts and locals AFP spoke to said they wanted even more of the populace to be eligible for jabs.

“The vaccine has to be given to more people. Young people also,” said 53-year-old New Delhi taxi driver Subba Rao Bellam.

Ashoka University physics and biology professor Gautam Menon said India should aim for up to 10 million vaccinations a day. “That is the only thing that will really tide us over in the long term,” he told AFP.

Anand Krishnan, a community medicine professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, said “bureaucratic approaches to vaccination” were holding up the campaign that needs more flexibility.