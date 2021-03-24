WHO assures Pakistan of delivering vaccines despite supply hiccups

The World Health Organisation has said that WHO and COVAX partners are committed to delivering coronavirus vaccines to all countries, including Pakistan, despite supply hiccups. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this in a tweet on Wednesday after a phone call with Special Assistant to the PM for National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan. “Thanks for a good call, Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for National Health Services. WHO and the COVAX partners are committed to delivering vaccines to all countries despite supply challenges,” Tedros tweeted. The WHO chief said he “reassured” the SAPM that the global health agency is working with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to speed up the “emergency use listing process”. He added that by speeding up the process, COVAX will be able to “expand its portfolio and deliver doses quicker and in larger quantities” to all countries. Dr Sultan on Wednesday also shared details of the “productive conversation” he had with the WHO chief on vaccine supply. “I had a very productive conversation last evening with Dr Tedros on COVID vaccine supply chain especially via GAVI to maintain an adequate and consistent availability, across the world,” said Dr Sultan. He added that he is “grateful” to the WHO director-general for his “support and assurance”. China’s Sinopharm and CansinoBio, Russia’s Sputnik-V and the British AstraZeneca vaccines are approved for emergency use in Pakistan, and the government has so far relied on vaccine donations from China. On Tuesday. The government said it has bought more than one million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer.













