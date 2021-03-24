From prison camp to ballot box: North Korean defector seeks British election win

Sixteen years after she was left to die unremembered outside a labour camp in North Korea, Jihyun Park will enter the British political history books if she wins office in local elections this May.

Human rights activist Park said she wants to repay a debt of kindness shown by residents in the northern English town of Bury, her home since 2008, by becoming a councillor in the local government.

She is standing in the May 6 election as a candidate for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party in the Moorside electoral ward of Bury, a former industrial town lined with old red brick houses.

“I am really confident because I have already fought totalitarian evils twice, because I escaped North Korea twice,” Park, 52, told Reuters from her house adorned with the flag of England and Britain’s Union Jack. “People were really nice to us. I want to pay back this debt,” she said.

She grew up in the mountainous North Hamgyong province of North Korea but, hungry and desperate, in 1998 Park fled with her younger brother to China where they fell into the hands of human traffickers.

They were separated – her brother never to be seen again – and she was sold to a man whose family used her as a slave.

“One day I wanted to give up my life but I found that I was pregnant. I had changed my mind because this child was my last family member – and maybe this child would give me hope,” she said. She hid her pregnancy and, fearing arrest in hospital with no ID or papers, gave birth to a boy on her own.

The pair struggled on for five years before Park was captured by the Chinese authorities and sent back to North Korea without her son – a parting of “unspeakable” pain, she said.

Imprisoned in a squalid labour camp, she grew seriously ill from a leg injury. “The police told me that you cannot die inside the camp, you die outside. So they released me,” Park said, adding that she prayed to survive so she could be reunited with her son.