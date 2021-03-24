Sindh announces to keep schools, shrines open

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that all public and private schools in the province will remain open as per schedule.

Ghani announced this after an important meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where important decisions were made on closure of schools in several cities reporting high positivity ratio.

Ghani said that the situation of the coronavirus in Sindh and Balochistan at the moment is under control, adding: “I can’t speak for Balochistan but in Sindh, schools will remain open as per schedule,” he said.

The minister said even in Punjab, schools other than those of the nine districts would remain open. He said the coronavirus situation in Punjab is alarming compared to Sindh and Balochistan. He said the coronavirus positivity ratio in Sindh on Tuesday was 2.6 percent, which was not high.

However, the education minister said schools in Sindh where coronavirus cases are being reported in large numbers are being closed. “We have closed 154 schools [in Sindh] over the past two to three months — for different periods of time — where coronavirus cases were being reported in large numbers,” he added.

Ghani said if the provincial government was to impose smart lockdowns, schools will also be closed down in those areas.

Separately, the Sindh government has decided to keep all shrines open with strict implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite the NCOC’s decision for closure of the shrines across the country.

The Sindh home department wrote a letter to the provincial chief administrator, saying the Auqaf department has allowed keeping all shrines open with strict implementation of SOPs. The Auqaf department was directed to strictly follow SOPs and in case of any violation, immediate closure of the shrines be effected, the letter read.

The department has been told to constitute implementation teams in coordination with district administration for effective implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.