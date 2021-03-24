IG Punjab inaugurates weekly rest system for police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday inaugurated an integrated “Leave and Attendance Management System” for weekly rest of the police personnel, and termed it a good initiative which should be activated immediately so that the provision of weekly relief to the personnel could start without any delay.

The police chief said that weekly rest is a basic right of every personnel of the police force and those in charge or supervisory officers who do not allow it, will have to be held accountable.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers at the inauguration of a special system “Leave and Attendance Management System” designed for weekly rest of police personnel at the Central Police Office.

DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and DIG IT Waqas Nazir and PITB officers were present at the inauguration ceremony, who also gave a detailed briefing to IG Punjab about the features of the new system.

The IGP said that police personnel perform pressure duties in extremely difficult conditions so getting weekly rest would reduce the workload and burden on them to some extent and would further improve their performance.

He further said that further steps should be taken for the welfare of the police force especially the junior rank personnel, and to provide the best environment for them while on duty so that they protect the citizens and perform their duties with full hard work, attention and high morale.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera while briefing IG Punjab said that “Leave and Attendance Management System” is integrated with the Central Database of Police Force, Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) and Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) and this modern automatic system will create a “weekly rest roster” of all personnel present in each police station or police office and according to the “weekly rest roster” each officer will receive a message before his leave by this system.

DIG IT Waqas Nazir said that the profile of the officer going on leave will be deactivated on the day of leave and any supervisory officer or SHO and Muharrar will not be able to impose any duty on him and the concerned officer will get the required rest.

Appreciating the “Leave and Attendance Management System”, the IG Punjab said that the modernization of the system would bring more transparency in the operational system and would solve the problem of weekly leave of the personnel.

He further said that implementation of SOPs and guidelines issued in the modern “Leave and Attendance Management System” of weekly rest should be ensured in all cases and any supervisory officer violating these SOPs should be held accountable.