Opposition poses no threat to PM: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the opposition parties face internal rifts and pose no challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media persons on Wednesday, the interior minister said that it is the focus of the government to address the issue of price hike. He said that Imran Khan is sticking to his stance against corruption and the people of the country want the recovery of the plundered amount.

The interior minister said the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is in the vacuum, adding the situation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) emir is pitiable. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also stand exposed on the day of appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that Maryam Nawaz has managed to secure bail from Lahore High Court (LHC) but she is still calling people on the streets. On March 26, the nation will witness how much public support she enjoys, he added.

The minister said that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is dead. The PDM conducted rallies for six months and decided to not take part in elections but later reversed its course and contested the polls, he added. Rasheed further said that he had earlier predicted that opposition will not resign from assemblies. “However, my prediction about the PDM long march was proved wrong,” he accepted.

He said, “We, however, have approved the deployment of Rangers in Lahore on Friday on the request of the provincial government.”

The interior minister said three hundred thousand applications have so far been received for online visas. He said this is the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate the visa seekers. He said he will also visit Kuwait to get the ban on Kuwaiti visa lifted.

Sheikh Rasheed also announced a holiday for the staff of secretariat on the occasion of Military Parade on Thursday (today). He said a plan has been finalised to establish a media city for the channels. He said a scheme to provide accommodation to the journalists of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will also be launched.

The interior minister, who got inoculated against coronavirus on Monday last, said that he took Chinese jab because there is a lot of misinformation about the shots manufactured by China.