PRCS, NDMA to collaborate on disaster management

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) agreed to enhance mutual collaboration in tackling disasters and other emergency situations in the country.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq held a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti wherein the two discussed areas of mutual cooperation and collaboration. In the meeting, both organizations agreed to boost mutual cooperation and efforts regarding preparedness, mitigation, risk reduction and relief and rehabilitation in the wake of any calamity or disasters.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq appreciated the role being played by the NDMA in disaster management in the country. He stressed the need to create synergies for efficient and swift response during emergencies by avoiding duplication of work. He said the PRCS has a huge volunteer base and its presence in every nook and corner of the country puts it in a unique place vis-à-vis effective handling of any disasters or emergency situations. He said collaboration between PRCS and NDMA on community-based disaster risk reduction (CBDRR) will not only help communities in an organized way during any disasters but also make the service delivery quicker and efficient.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti hailed the role played by PRCS during disasters in the country, especially the recent outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. He said volunteers are the backbone of any humanitarian organization, adding that the PRCS volunteers are devotedly working to help out people during disasters and are always ready to respond in the time of need. He hoped that collaboration with PRCS on CBDRR will help develop a sustainable mechanism for quick and effective response following any disasters in the country.

PRCS Acting Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, IFRC Head of Delegation Peter (Piwi) Ophoff and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.