Violators punished

As many as 547 shopping malls, private schools, wedding halls and restaurants sealed in the last 9 days for violating Corona SOPs and lock down while a Rs 493,000 fine was also imposed on the shopkeepers for non compliance of SOPs. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that Assistant Commissioners were checking points on daily basis for ensuring implementation of Corona SOPs and zero tolerance policy is being implemented in this regard. He informed that last day 29 shopping malls, 2 marriage halls and 2 restaurants were sealed while in 9 days 50 private schools were also sealed for opening schools instead of vaccinations. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to adopt the precautionary measures regarding corona and use face masks while going out. He cleared that the next fine would be imposed on those who were present at public places without face masks. He further informed that 2668 senior citizens of above 60 and above age have been vaccinated so far at five centers. He said that 1923 people at Sports Complex Samanabad, 260 at THQ Samundri new building, 222 at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 162 at THQ Tandlianwala new building and 101 were vaccinated at RHC Khurrianwala new building.













