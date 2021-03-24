Balochistan decides against closing educational institutions

The government of Balochistan on Wednesday decided against closing the schools and other educational institutions due to low positivity rate in the province. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Buledi said that the ratio of positive cases of Covid-19 in Balochistan has been between 3 to 3.8 percent. The government is conducting screening of passengers at airports, railway stations and bus terminals, the parliamentary secretary said. In all regions of the province, the officials are monitoring coronavirus spread, Rubaba Buledi said. “The situation of the pandemic has been under control in the province with no smart lockdown in any area,” the parliamentary secretary said. “We are not in favour of closing the schools and other academic institutions,” she said. “The government will ensure strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the province,” she further said.













