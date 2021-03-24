Pakistan hails Afghan peace process reactivation, warns against spoilers

Pakistan has welcomed the recent efforts to re-energise the peace process in Afghanistan. In a statement submitted to the UN Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the world body Munir Akram, however, warned against spoilers’ attempts to subvert the peace negotiations and prevent a political settlement in the strife-torn country.

The Pakistani envoy called on all sides to work towards the reduction of violence leading to a ceasefire, a natural expectation from the peace process. “Continuation of violence will strengthen the hands of ‘spoilers’, both within and outside Afghanistan, to subvert the peace negotiations and prevent a comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan,” Ambassador Akram said in his remarks.

“We must guard against those who desire to frustrate a peaceful settlement on the pretext of safeguarding democracy and human rights and to continue to use Afghan territory against its neighbours.” He said that terrorism has had a devastating impact on Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.

Pakistan, he said, shares the international community’s determination not to allow Afghan soil to be used by al Qaeda, ISIL/Da’esh or other groups to threaten or attack any country. “Some who have waxed eloquent about terrorism today are the very ones who wish to continue to foment terrorism from Afghanistan’s ungoverned spaces to conduct their war of terrorism against my country,” Ambassador Akram said.

He regretted that the Security Council has been prevented from considering the evidence of their sponsorship of terrorism. He hoped that despite multiple challenges, and possible periodic setbacks, all Afghan parties will persevere in the pursuit of a political settlement.

Efforts must be made to ensure that such efforts complement, not subvert, the peace process, the Pakistani envoy said, adding, “Bringing in ‘spoilers’ to the table will retard the prospects of an early settlement.”